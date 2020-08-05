Ayodhya ceremony: Adityanath greets PM, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram

Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister for coming to the state to fulfil the desire of devotees for construction of a grand temple.

In a tweet, the chief minister cited a couplet from Ramayana and greeted devotees of Lord Ram with "Jai Shri Ram".

"On behalf of all Ram bhakts I extended my 'Ram Ram' to the Prime Minister who is coming to pious land of Uttar Pradesh to fulfil their much awaited desire of construction of grand and divine temple of Dashrath son's Shri Ramlalla in Awadhpuri (Ayodhya)," the CM said inanother tweet in Hindi



The chief minister is in to oversee preparations for the bhoomi poojan of the temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)