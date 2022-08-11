JUST IN
7.3% of Indians owned digital currency in 2021, 7th highest in world: UN
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Goa govt to felicitate freedom fighters today

The Goa government will on Thursday felicitate freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

The Goa government will on Thursday felicitate freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The event is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being held to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

The felicitation of freedom fighters and a flag hoisting ceremony will be take place at the Aguada Jail museum, Sawant told reporters on Wednesday.

On August 13, Sawant will lead a 'Tiranga Yatra', which would be taken out in the state capital Panaji from the Old Secretariat to Azad Maidan.

Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral will lead a similar yatra in South Goa - from Margao Municipality to Lohia Maidan.

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, people are encouraged to purchase and hoist national flags in every household in the state from August 13 to 15, Sawant said.

On August 14, the state will observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, during which an exhibition would be held in Panaji and Mapusa towns, he said.

On the same day, Sawant will lead a march from Panaji Church Square to Azad Maidan.

All MLAs from North Goa will be present for the event.

In South Goa, minister Mauvin Godinho will lead a march from Swantara Path in Vasco to New Vaddem ground on August 14, Sawant said.

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 09:17 IST

