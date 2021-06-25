Bangladesh govt suspends transport services connecting Dhaka to other parts

The government has suspended transportation services linking capital to the other parts of the country in a further effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Railway (BR), all trains to and from the capital city have been suspended from 12.01 a.m. on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sardar Shahadat Ali, a senior BR official, told journalists on Thursday that the suspension would remain in force till June 30.

Also, long route buses to and from the capital city were suspended from Tuesday as part of emergency measures to contain the transmission of the disease.

Movement of ferries from the capital to various destinations have already been halted due to growing concern over the virus.

has so far reported 872,935 cases and 13,868 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/

