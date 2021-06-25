Bangladesh govt suspends transport services connecting Dhaka to other parts

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
50 and beyond: How Bangladesh has fared in half a century of its history
Bangladesh records highest single-day Covid deaths in over a month
After multiple Covid cases, IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect: BCCI
-
The Bangladesh government has suspended transportation services linking capital Dhaka to the other parts of the country in a further effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the Bangladesh Railway (BR), all trains to and from the capital city have been suspended from 12.01 a.m. on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Sardar Shahadat Ali, a senior BR official, told journalists on Thursday that the suspension would remain in force till June 30.
Also, long route buses to and from the capital city were suspended from Tuesday as part of emergency measures to contain the transmission of the disease.
Movement of ferries from the capital Dhaka to various destinations have already been halted due to growing concern over the virus.
Bangladesh has so far reported 872,935 coronavirus cases and 13,868 deaths.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU