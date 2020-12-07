Bar Association Mathura on strike on Tuesday to support Bharat Bandh'

The Bar Association Mathura on Monday announced its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmers protesting against the three Central laws enacted recently.

As officer-bearer of the body said the association has decided to go on strike on Tuesday in support of the nationwide shutdown on the day.

The farmers have been demanding the three legislations be scrapped. They have been sitting at different border points of Delhi in protest against the laws and have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday to press their demands.

"Since the demand of farmers' is genuine, the Bar Association Mathura has decided to go for no work on Tuesday," Bar Association Mathura President Sushil Sharma said.

He said the strike is also in protest against the shifting of the motor accident claims tribunal court to a "far off" place instead of retaining it within the court compound.

The notice for strike has been given to the district judge and the district administration, he added.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party's top brass in the district, including its spokesperson Sanjai Lathar, was detained and sent to the police line here, while they were taking out Kisan Yatra from Ambedkar Statue to Gandhi Statue within the city.

