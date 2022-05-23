Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses centre of misusing central agencies

Alleging that the Union government was using to interfering into state affairs, West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday said that the BJP-led dispensation was bulldozing the federal structure of the country.

Banerjee, addressing a press meet here, claimed that the "saffron party rule was worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini".

She stated that should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.

"The BJP-led is using the to interfere in the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," she said



"The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)