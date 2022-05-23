Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses centre of misusing central agencies

-
Alleging that the Union government was using central agencies to interfering into state affairs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP-led dispensation was bulldozing the federal structure of the country.
Banerjee, addressing a press meet here, claimed that the "saffron party rule was worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini".
She stated that central agencies should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.
"The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere in the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," she said
"The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference," she added.
