Bengal Covid tally climbs to 138,870 with record 3,274 new infections

-
ALSO READ
Moderate to heavy rainfall lashes south Bengal districts since Monday
Coronavirus daily update: Bengal sees highest single-day spike of 542 cases
Many ATMs in West Bengal running short of cash due to Covid-19 restrictions
Heavy rain forecast for several West Bengal districts till Wednesday
West Bengal restricts movement as coronavirus infection climbs to four
-
The COVID-19 caseload of West
Bengal went up to 1,38,870 after the highest single-day spike of 3,274 new infections was reported on Sunday, the health department said.
The death toll due to the disease also rose to 2,794 with 57 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection, a bulletin released by the department said.
Since Saturday, 3,048 patients have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases is now 28,069, it said.
In the last 24 hours, 37,149 samples have been tested.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU