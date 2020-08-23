Bengal Covid tally climbs to 138,870 with record 3,274 new infections

The COVID-19 caseload of West



Bengal went up to 1,38,870 after the highest single-day spike of 3,274 new infections was reported on Sunday, the health department said.

The death toll due to the disease also rose to 2,794 with 57 more people succumbing to infection, a bulletin released by the department said.

Since Saturday, 3,048 patients have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases is now 28,069, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 37,149 samples have been tested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)