Gujarat's coronavirus tally rises by 1,101 to 86,779; 14 more die

With the addition of 1,101 new positive cases on Sunday, Gujarat's COVID-19 count climbed to 86,779, the state health department said.

The death toll in the state reached 2,897 as 14 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

As 972 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Sunday, the total number of recovered cases in the state rose to 69,229, the department said in a release.

The state has now achieved the recovery rate of 80 per cent, it said adding that the number of active cases stood at 14,653.

As many as 60,808 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, with the average of 935.50 tests per million population per day.

A total of 17,56,133 samples have been tested in the state so far.

At 248, Surat reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by Ahmedabad which added 177 patients.

Elsewhere, Vadodara reported 119 new cases, Rajkot 99, Jamnagar 85, Bhavnagar 41, Kutch and Panchmahal 32 each, Gandhonagar 28, Bharuch 27, Dahod and Gir Somnath 18 each, Banaskantha 17, Amreli and Junagadh 15 each, and Mehsana 14 cases.

Of the total 14 fatalities, five deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat while two patients died in Junagadh. One patient each succumbed in Rajkot and Vadodara, the health department said.

A total of 4,71,463 people are in quarantine in the state, including 4,70,847 who are home quarantined.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 86,779, new cases 1,101, deaths 2,897, discharged 69,229, active cases 14,653 and people tested so far 17,56,133.

