Bengal disbursed Rs 74 cr to settle around 15,000 Covid death claims: Min

-
ALSO READ
Non-life insurance: Q1 Covid-related claims higher than in entire FY21
Life insurers pay out Rs 11,060 crore in Covid-19 death claims
Insurers' Covid-related health claims outgo falls 35% in July-Sept quarter
Insurers receive 1.42-million Covid-related claims in FY22, shows data
SME Chatroom: 'RoSCTL claims must be filed within the stipulated deadlines'
-
The West Bengal government has spent Rs 74 crore from its State Disaster Response Fund to settle around 15,000 claims of COVID-19 deaths out of the over 18,500 applications it has received so far, a minister said here on Tuesday.
At least 80 per cent of the claims have been cleared, and more will be done soon, he stated.
"In accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines, we are releasing the compensation amount as soon as we get clearance certificates from doctors," state disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan told PTI.
According to the minister, the department has received funds of Rs 100 crore from the state disaster management authority to pay compensation for such claims.
"So far, we have spent Rs 74.4 crore to settle around 15,000 claims and it seems we may need more," the minister said.
Over 4,500 claims were made from North 24 Parganas district, around 1,300 came from South 24 Parganas district and over 100 from Malda district, an official of the department said.
The official also said that the number of such applications filed in Kolkata were comparatively less, given the fact that the fatality rate in the city was high.
West Bengal, till January 20, reported 20,230 COVID-19 deaths 5,453 of which were in the metropolis.
A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said, "We have received around 2,200 applications, and compensation has been paid for more than 1,500," he said.
On January 19, the Supreme Court directed state governments to intensify their efforts in reaching out to families of COVID-19 victims to pay them ex-gratia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU