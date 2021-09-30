Bengal extends Covid curbs till Oct 30; allows movement during Durga Puja

-
The West Bengal government on Thursday extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till October 30 but allowed movement of people and vehicles at night during the Durga Puja festival from October 10-20, according to an order.
Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 10 to 15, while Lakshmi Puja will be held on October 20.
The government has made an exception in the night curfew rule in view of the festival as a large number of people visit puja pandals at night in Kolkata and elsewhere.
"In continuation of the earlier order, restriction and relaxation measures as already in force stand extended up to October 30.... In view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am is relaxed during October 10 to 20," the order read.
The government, however, has decided not to allow local trains to run, though Metro Railway trains would continue to be operational.
The order shall come into effect from October 1.
