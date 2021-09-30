Kerala reports 15,914 fresh Covid-19 cases, 122 deaths on Thursday

-
-
Kerala on Thursday logged 15,914 fresh COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,80,885 and the toll to 25,087.
The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 16,758, which brought the total recoveries to 45,12,662 and the number of active cases to 1,42,529, an official press release said.
As many as 1,03,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 2,332, followed by Thrissur (1,918), Thiruvananthapuram (1,855), Kozhikode (1,360), Kottayam (1,259), Alappuzha (1,120), Kollam (1,078) and Malappuram (942).
Of the new cases, 76 were health workers, 74 from outside the state and 15,073 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 691.
There are currently 4,46,818 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,27,935 are in home or institutional quarantine and 18,883 in hospitals.
