Bengal logs 22,645 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths; fatality rate 1.07%

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal declares Class 12 results, pass percentage at 97.69
West Bengal BJP slams EC's decision to hold Bhabanipur by-poll
'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
SC asks WB Speaker to decide on Mukul Roy's disqualification expeditiously
NHRC panel member probing Bengal violence belongs to BJP: Mamata
-
West Bengal on Friday reported 22,645 new COVID-19 cases -- 822 less than the previous day -- which pushed the tally to 18,63,697, the health department said in its bulletin.
Twenty-eight more COVID-related deaths in the state highest since the third wave of the pandemic struck in December with the toll climbing to 20,013, the bulletin stated.
The positivity rate dipped to 31.14 per cent from 32.13 per cent a day ago.
The fatality rate stood at 1.07 per cent.
Kolkata recorded 6,867 fresh cases in the past 24 hours followed by North 24 Parganas at 4,018.
Of the 28 fatalities, eight were reported in North 24 Parganas and seven in the city.
A total 8,687 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.
The discharge rate slipped from 91.77 per cent the previous day to 91.12 per cent.
Bengal currently has 1,45,483 active cases, the bulletin said.
As many as 72,725 samples have been tested in the state since Thursday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,28,08,650, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU