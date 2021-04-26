Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths

on Sunday registered



its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the disease, it said.

At least 8,407 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,44,209 in the state.

The number of active cases currently stands at 88,800, the bulletin said.

Altogether 55,600 samples were tested for in since Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)