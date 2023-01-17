JUST IN
Business Standard

Bengaluru Metro pillar crash: BMRCL's silence on cause being questioned

The BMRCL had suspended three engineers hired on contract basis and sent two notices to the Nagarjuna Construction Company, which is executing the contract

Topics
Bengaluru Metro | Railways  | Karnataka government

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Bengaluru Metro
Bengaluru Metro (File Photo)

Suspicion and questions are being raised over the silence of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on the exact cause for the recent tragedy involving the death of a woman and her son at the Metro construction site in Bengaluru.

After visiting the spot on December 10, BMRCL MD had assured action against the guilty within three days of getting the reports. To ascertain the technical lapse a team of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), RITES and BMRCL internal committee have taken up investigation.

However, the BMRCL is tight-lipped about the findings of the committee.

The BMRCL had suspended three engineers hired on contract basis and sent two notices to the Nagarjuna Construction Company, which is executing the contract. It is alleged that the action has stopped there.

However, there are no updates on steps to ensure the technical reason for the collapse of the iron pillar and if found guilty blacklisting of the company. It is also alleged that BMRCL is allegedly maintaining a deliberate silence over the issue.

No action is taken against the senior officers and permanent employees of BMRCL. It is raising questions over whether attempts are made to shield them.

Metro Employees Association Vice-President Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that along with the contractors, MD of BMRCL and CEO are accountable for the tragedy. He further alleged that the presence of officers without technical knowledge has resulted in such a tragedy. There is an attempt to cover up and protect officers who are guilty.

The woman, along with her son, had died following the collapse of iron pillars while passing through the site of Metro construction on a bike with her husband. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Tejaswini and two-and-half-year old son Vihan.

Holding BMRCL accountable for the tragedy, the family of the deceased had lodged a complaint in this regard against the contractor and the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have assured action against the guilty. Karnataka High Court has also taken up the case on its own for the probe.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 12:53 IST

