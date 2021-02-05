Best way to move forward on farmers' protests is dialogue: Suresh Prabhu

-
The best way to move forward
over the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi is dialogue and the NDA government is willing to talk to the ryots to resolve the issue, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Friday.
"I would request my farmers' friends that the best way to move forward is dialogue.If there is any misconception, any misunderstanding, anything to deal with farmers, it can be discussed through dialogue," he told reporters here.
The exercise with regard to the new farm laws is to create one market for the country which would benefit the farmers and provide more opportunities to sell their products, he said.
"Actually speaking, the whole exercise is to create one market for the country which farmers will benefit.It also means that providing more opportunities for farmers to sell their products not only through one source that is Agriculture Price Market Committee but through multiple sources.I think it should be helping the farmers," he said.
But, he fully appreciates that the farmers have some grievance and the government is willing to talk to them, Prabhu said.
Even on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Parliament that the government is willing to hold talks with the farmers, he said.
The NDA government is for the welfare of farmers, he asserted.
Prabhu was asked about the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi over the three new farm laws.
The former Union Minister, who addressed a press conference on the recent Union Budget, spoke about the measures taken by the NDA government for farmers' welfare.
Describing the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "historic", he said the budget, which came against the backdrop of adverse impact of COVID-19 on India's economy and other economies world over, has created a "new wave in terms of growth for the economy".
Almost all rating agencies, global research institutions and investment bankers have concluded now that not only the worst for India's economy is over but India would register, probably, a double digit growth in 2021-22, he said.
"Therefore, I was saying this is a historical budget.You can compare this budget with the budget of 1991 when India broke away from the past and embarked upon a completely new economic policy.This budget has huge component for growth," he said.
He said provisions have been made in the budget for the welfare of common people.
