Beti Bachao campaign led to improvement in sex ratio at birth: Smriti Irani

-
ALSO READ
Centre spent Rs 393 cr on 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' ads since 2014: WCD
'Beti Bachao', 'Mission Shakti' hollow slogans for UP govt: Priyanka Gandhi
Yogi Adityanath has assured action in Hathras case, says Smriti Irani
Rahul Gandhi a 'VIP kisan', sits on sofa on tractor: Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani asks big commercial brands to source directly from weavers
-
The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement has made a lasting impression on people resulting in 16 points improvement in sex ratio at birth, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.
She said that while the increase in sex ratio at birth and enrolment ratio of girls in school at the secondary level is encouraging, the government continues to strive towards making further improvement through BBBP along with health and education ministries and the citizens of the country.
"In 2015, PM @narendramodi Ji launched 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (BBBP) program aimed at bringing behavioural change in society towards the birth and rights of a girl child. During the last 6 years, BBBP has made a lasting impression on people resulting in 16 points improvement in SRB," Irani tweeted.
The BBBP scheme is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet projects and was launched by him in January, 2015 in Panipat, Haryana. It focuses on districts with the worst child sex ratio (CSR) as per the 2011 Census
The goal of the programme is to address the issue of decline in child sex ratio in critical districts through an awareness campaign as well as multi-sectoral interventions, which include registration of pregnancies in first trimester, increased institutional deliveries, and prohibition of sex-determination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU