Bhima-Koregaon case: No extension to file chargesheet as SC stays HC order

The Monday stayed the Bombay order refusing extension of time to the state police for filing chargesheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

Recently, the Bombay had set aside the lower court's order allowing extension of time to police to file its probe report against the rights in the violence case.

Taking note of the appeal of the Maharashtra government, a bench headed by Chief Justice stayed the order and issued a notice to rights on the plea.

Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for a probe into their arrest.

The Pune Police had arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arrests had followed raids at their residences and offices in connection with the conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year, which, the police had claimed, had led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day.