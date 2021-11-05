Big B's exclusive NFT collection auctioned at $966K on fourth day

As more and more Bollywood celebrities continue to join the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon, megastar sold his collection of NFTs for a whopping $966,000 (approx Rs 7.18 crore) on the fourth day.

The most successful was the 'Madhushala' NFT collection -- his father's poem, recorded in the superstar's own voice, which crossed a total of $756,000 (Rs 5.5 crore) worth of bids for the entire collection.

"The successful auction of my NFTs, some of the most treasured and personal moments of my life and career were so well received and invested in by my supporters. This indeed was a very proud moment for me and also paves way for my industry folks too to come on board and engage with their fans with this new age technology," the megastar said.

Another highlight of the auction was The Loot Box NFT wherein every buyer of the box received an assured art piece from the NFT collection. Six million bidders tried to claim the NFT in the first minute and all 5,000 NFTs were sold in 54 minutes.

Overall, 65 per cent of the bids were from India and 35 per cent from the rest of the World.

The Iconic Vintage Posters NFT featuring seven autographed posters was sold at a final price of $94,052, and lastly BigB Punks and NFT Arts collection was sold at a closure amount of $66,900.

This week, BeyondLife.club, powered by Guardian Link, one of India's biggest de-centralised branded marketplace for NFTs, who hosted this exclusive NFT auction said that Bachchan's NFT collections reached highest ever bidding in India at $5,20,000 on Day 1 of the auction.

The auction went live on November 1 and closed on November 4.

--IANS

vc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)