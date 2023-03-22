Bike used in escape seized by Punjab cops but Amritpal Singh still at large

The motorcycle on which Khalistani ideologue and fugitive Amritpal Singh fled has been found by Punjab Police, officials said, as the massive manhunt for the self-styled preacher continued on the fifth day.

The Bajaj Platina motorcycle was found abandoned near a canal in the Darapur area, some 45 km from Jalandhar city.

Before fugitive Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and associate Harpreet Singh surrendered, they had forcefully entered the house of the sarpanch of Udhowal village near Mehatpur and stayed there after threatening him.

Sarpanch Manpreet Singh told the police his brother Kamalpreet Singh was at their home when two persons came in a Mercedes car and threatened his brother to open the gate.

"They forced my brother to open a room for their stay. They also forced our family to stay within the house and threatened not to inform the police," he said.

Explaining how fugitive Amritpal Singh is still absconding while 154 people have been arrested in connection with the March 18 crackdown, Punjab Police's Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Tuesday that he escaped by changing clothes in a gurdwara and fled on a bike. The car he earlier used has been recovered by police.

"We have recovered the car which was used by Amritpal to escape. After escaping, Amritpal went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian, where he changed his attire and left on a bike.

"This came to be known in questioning of the four people who have been arrested," he said.

He said a lookout circular and non-bailable warrant has been issued against Amritpal Singh. The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against him.

Police have also arrested four people -- Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh -- for facilitating Amritpal Singh's escape.

IG Gill said the police have also arrested and detained Kulwant Singh Raoke and Gurinderpal Singh under the NSA.

The police have launched massive search and cordon operations in the state against activists of Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De'.

