Biodiversity act will lay more emphasis local community's interest: Yadav

-
ALSO READ
India calls for innovating financing methods for biodiversity conservation
New UN global biodiversity framework to manage nature through 2030
Govt examining public comments on draft Consumer Protection (e-comm) Rules
Tiger reserves important for tigers as well as water security: Minister
Govt releases guideline to provide framework for sharing of biological data
-
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said that the Biological Diversity Act will be implemented to lay greater emphasis on the local community interest and to encourage research in the area of biodiversity to make necessary changes in policy to ensure more Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS).
A two-day meeting of the South Asian Consultation Meeting on the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework was held in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by the representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in addition to representatives from the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, Montreal; the Global Environmental Facility, Washington; French Embassy in New Delhi; UNDP-India; IUCN Offices in Canada and Singapore; National Geographic, USA and Campaign for Nature; Montreal in this virtual cum real meeting.
In his address, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that South Asia with its over 1.97 billion human populations and high biological diversity faces formidable developmental challenges and impediments, which are amplified by the weak socio-economic status and the presence of high natural resource-dependent communities.
"It is also necessary that tribal and other local communities which are cultivating or doing other activities for their livelihood should be exempted from the Biological Diversity Act to find a balance between the development of the local community and conservation of biodiversity," he added.
He also said that Biological Diversity Act will be implemented to lay greater emphasis on the local community interest and to encourage research in the area of biodiversity to make necessary changes in policy to ensure more Access & Benefit Sharing (ABS).
"We need to encourage investment for sustainable use with necessary regulation to increase ABS fund, which can be used for conservation of biodiversity and betterment of the local community", the Minister added.
Yadav said that the country to subscribe to the theory and practice of green infrastructure development and "Development with Design" particularly in the linear infrastructure sector that we build to promote economic development, conservation, and connectivity. He said conservation is mainstreamed in all sectors of economic development under the philosophy of "Development without Destruction".
The Minister said that India has joined over 75 countries that are part of the 30 by 30 High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People.
In South Asia, already Pakistan and Maldives have joined. He urged other countries to join HAC and also requested GEF, Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) and Campaign for Nature, and others to ensure that timely and adequate resources for developing countries. The Minister said that the two-day regional consultation will help in developing strategies that would feed into the global meetings of CBD planned in March 2022 in Geneva and for the 15th Conference of Parties of the CBD in China in April-May, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU