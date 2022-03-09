Biological E seeks approval for Covid vaccine Corbevax for 5-12 age: Report

-
ALSO READ
Centre working on policy to encourage research in pharma sector: Mandaviya
Heavy rains batter Hyderabad, inundate low-lying areas
Sputnik's single-dose vax gets DCGI nod for Phase-III trials in India
Budget 2022: Pharma industry seeks enhanced funds for healthcare sector
Zydus gets DCGI nod for drug to treat anaemia linked with kidney disease
-
New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 5-12 year age group, official sources said on Wednesday.
The data has been submitted by the company to the Subject Expert Committee for beneficiaries between 5-12 years of age, the sources told ANI.
Recently, the Subject Expert Committee recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the age group of 12 to 18 years under certain conditions.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to give final EUA to Corbevax soon. The SEC recommended EUA only after seeing the safety and immunogenicity data amongst this group.
The expected cost of the vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. It will be administered two times within prescribed intervals.
The sources told ANI that the Central government has already purchased about 5 crore Biological E vaccines Corbevax and also delivered them to some states.
Vaccine maker Biological E applied for the phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials during the month of September 2021 last year.
India reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today, "More than 18.69 lakh doses (18,69,103) vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 179.33 crore (1,79,33,99,555) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU