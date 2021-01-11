Bird flu scare causes losses in poultry businesses across India

-
ALSO READ
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive
Maharashtra: Bird flu confirmed after 900 hens die in Parbhani poultry farm
No bird flu cases in Odisha, people can consume poultry products: Govt
Poultry industry hit by bird flu fears, chicken prices drop by 50%
Bird flu outbreak dents chicken sales, poultry farmers hit, says report
-
Avian flu scare has resulted in substantial loss in the poultry business across India as thousands of birds died over the last few months.
The anxiety due to the bird flu outbreak has given a fresh blow to the poultry industry in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
"We have to lower down rates and are earning very little margins. Only a few people are buying chicken," said Sunny Kumar Sahu, a poultry shop owner.
Sanjay Kumar, another shop owner said, "We cannot say anything definitive about the situation except that people are believing in it. Our market has gone down by 50 per cent. But we're fine. We live with the chickens."
Bihar poultry business also witnessed a decline amid the spread of the avian influenza cases.
"The number of customers has reduced. People are sceptical of buying chicken and eating it now," said a poultry shop owner.
A similar trend was observed in Hyderabad where common people are avoiding poultry product consumption.
"The number of customers has declined due to rumours of the bird flu in the state," said Saheed Khan, owner of Khan Poultry in the Nampally market.
"I urge central and state governments to help us as most of phe Poultry shop ownershere will not be able to pay their rent. We had a major set-back during the lockdown," he added.
As bird flu has been confirmed in seven states, the Central government issued an advisory to the affected states in a bid to avoid further spread of the disease.
Central teams have been deployed to visit the affected states of Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring. Furthermore, besides increasing surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms have to be ensured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU