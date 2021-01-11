Govt keeping a close watch on bird flu, citizens need not worry: Sisodia

-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that after bird flu was confirmed in the national capital, the government was keeping a close watch on the situation and there was no need for citizens to worry.
Sisodia said the government was keeping a close eye on avian influenza and discussing it with experts and officials.
"I reviewed the situation this morning and I urge you not to worry. I assure you that there is nothing to panic about. Only duck samples collected from the Sanjay Lake in Trilokpuri have tested positive so far. The area has been sanitised. Bird flu is here in Delhi but there is no need to panic and the government is doing its best to stop the spread," Sisodia said.
Earlier in the day, the Animal Husbandry Department of the Delhi government confirmed cases of bird flu in the national capital. Eight samples from dead crows and ducks had tested positive for avian flu.
Amid the panic, Sisodia assured the public that while humans can contract the flu, it cannot spread from one human to another, and had ordinary symptoms like cough, fever and headache.
"This is a common influenza in birds and does not spread via human to human contact. Human beings can only contract the disease directly through infected feathers or droppings. Even if you are infected, you will see ordinary symptoms like cough, fever and some headache," he added.
He further confirmed that consuming chicken and egg was safe, provided it is cooked and cleaned properly.
The Deputy CM said that along with the existing ban on live bird imports, packaged and processed chicken will also not be allowed.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the ban on Saturday and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days.
Meanwhile, a total of 44 crows have also been reported dead at several spots around the national capital. All the dead crows were buried deep into the ground, and requisite preventive measures are being taken as per the advisory of the Animal Husbandry Department, a statement said.
Other states that have confirmed the presence of the flu include Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, among others.
