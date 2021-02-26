Warm morning recorded in Delhi as mercury settles at 15.2 degrees Celsius

-
The national capital witnessed mist in the morning on Friday even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the meteorological department said.
Humidity was recorded at 86 per cent at 8:30 AM, a weather official said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it will be mainly clear sky ahead with maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.
On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 13.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
