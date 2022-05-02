BJP hits out at Kiran Shaw for keeping mum on students carrying Bibles

The once again hit out at chairperson and asked the 'self-appointed custodians of morality' to speak up against the school's diktat asking students to carry Bibles.

The used the signing of MoU for setting up the largest fabrication unit in to hit out at Shaw.

department of Industries and Commerce said that the state will soon be home to India's first and largest fabrication unit. " will soon be home to India's first and largest fabrication unit! The #Indian #Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ISMC has announced an #investment of Rs. 22,900 crores ($3 billion) - a proud moment for the state," 'Invest In Karnataka' state department of Industries and Commerce tweeted on Sunday.

Late Sunday evening, quoting 'Invest in Karnataka', in-charge of BJP's information and technology department, Amit Malviya Asaid, "Nation 3 billion dollars is massive. Lot more than what Kiran Mazumdar and her ilk, who were lecturing the Govt in Karnataka, can count to. Incidentally, did any of these self appointed custodians of morality speak up against Clarence school's diktat asking students to carry Bible?"

Amid the call of boycotting Muslim traders in Karnataka by some group on March 30, Shaw tweeted, "Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. A@BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide."

Malviya then hit back at chairperson and said, "It is unfortunate to see people like Kiran Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion, and conflate it with India's leadership in the ITBT sector. Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat, it is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub. Go figure."

