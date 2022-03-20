BJP leaders meet PM amid ongoing exercise for govt formation in 3 states

-
Top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing exercise for government formation in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.
The meeting is underway at the prime minister's residence and it is also being attended by BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.
In the recent round of assembly polls, the BJP won in these three states and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab.
Earlier in the day, the BJP reposed faith in N Biren Singh and nominated him as the chief minister of Manipur.
In Uttarakhand, the newly elected BJP MLAs will meet in Dehradun on Monday to choose their leader who will be the next chief minister of the hill state where the party has stormed back to power for an unprecedented second successive term.
Though the party won the Uttarakhand polls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his assembly seat.
In Uttar Pradesh and Goa it is almost certain that the party will repeat Yogi Adityanath and Pramod Sawant as chief ministers, but it has to take a call on the structure of the cabinet in these states.
In case of Uttar Pradesh, the party has to take a call on who to appoint as deputy chief minister, as Keshav Prasad Maurya, who held the post in the previous BJP government, lost his assembly seat.
It is expected that by the end of next week, the BJP will complete government formation process in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.
