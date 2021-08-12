Manhandling of Oppn MPs in RS nothing short of murder of democracy: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
No Parliament session for 60% of country, voice of people crushed: Rahul
People's lives on the line, govt admits no timeline: Rahul on vaccination
Rahul urges Opposition to unite to fight back party in power at Centre
Ignoring China's actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi meets family of minor girl raped, killed in Delhi's Nangal
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged Members of Parliament (MPs) from Opposition parties were manhandled and beaten inside Rajya Sabha for the first time in history.
Speaking at Jantar Mantar during a protest by the Opposition over the demand to repeal the three farm laws, the Congress leader said the incident was "nothing short of murder of democracy".
"They don't let us talk in Parliament. Yesterday, for the first time in the history of our country, members of the Rajya Sabha were manhandled and physically beaten. This was nothing short of murder of democracy," said the Wayanad MP.
He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committing atrocities on farmers. "He (PM Modi) is snatching things from farmers what is rightfully theirs. He calls farmers anti-national and Khalistanis," he added.
Earlier speaking at Vijay Chowk during the protest march, the Congress leader said the voice of 60 per cent of the people in the country was "crushed and humiliated".
Opposition parties on Thursday held a protest march against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year. The march began from Parliament and concluded at Vijay Chowk.
Ahead of the protest march, Opposition leaders also held a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the alleged manhandling of women members in the Upper House yesterday.
During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU