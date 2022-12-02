World AIDS Day: MoS Health calls for increasing social inclusivity

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar called for increasing social inclusivity and using a multi-sectoral approach to tackle HIV, on the occasion of World Day on Thursday.

Pawar said that creativity through efforts of civil society organisations, youth communities established in the colleges and universities must be harnessed.

"Red ribbon clubs are playing an important role too and with more than 12,500 such clubs they can be used to create massive awareness."

She virtually inaugurated a programme on the occasion of the World Day at Talkatora Stadium that was attended by more than 3,000 people cutting across states, people living with HIV (PLHIV) communities, NGOs, CSOs, development partners and youth.

"World Day which is globally observed on December 1 since 1988, is an opportunity to show solidarity with people living with HIV (PLHIV) and create awareness for the same. The theme of this year's World AIDS Day is 'Equalise', which is a slogan for a call to action for all connected with this crusade. It calls for taking practical actions needed for addressing inequalities in the HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Viruses) infected and affected populations across the country and also help in ending AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome)," she said in her video message.

Pawar reiterated the commitment of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards strengthening HIV/AIDS and STD (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) response.

Some steps being AIDS toll-free helpline, lifetime free ART services and regular viral load monitoring for PLHIV. Dr. Pawar also highlighted the need to reduce discrimination against the affected population. Government in this regard has notified "HIV & AIDS policy for establishments 2022".

