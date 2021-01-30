Blast outside Israeli Embassy could be a 'terror attack': Envoy Ron Malka

-
Suspecting that Friday's blast outside the Israeli Embassy here could be a terror attack, Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Saturday, asserted that there is full cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to investigate the explosion.
"The investigation is ongoing, gathering all evidence from the scene. There is full collaboration between Indian and Israeli authorities. As of now, our strong assumption is that it is a terror attack that targeted the Israeli Embassy. Fortunately, nobody was hurt," Ron Malka, the Israeli Envoy, told ANI
"All options are there on the table. Yesterday when this terror attack was conducted, we celebrated the 29th anniversary of the full establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India, exactly yesterday. So, it may not be a coincidence but all options are being investigated," he added.
A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.
The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.
Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources.
"The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site," a senior government official told ANI.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats.
