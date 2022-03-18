Body of student killed in Ukraine arriving on Sunday: Karnataka CM

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen S G, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Sunday.
"Naveen's body will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday at 3 AM," Bommai told reporters here.
A fourth year medical student in Kharkiv city, Naveen was killed when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange money.
The 22-year-old student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri in Karnataka was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagouda
Gyanagouda has been demanding his son's body to be brought to India for final rites.
