181 new companies, 10k jobs created in IT sector despite Covid: Kerala CM

Despite COVID-19, the information-technology industry in Kerala has showcased growth with the opening of 181 new companies in IT parks and creating over 10,000 new jobs, Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.
Developmental activities, focus on IT parks, and various concessions granted by the government have helped not only to retain the existing entrepreneurs but also attract new groups, he said in Malayalam in the social media.
During the pandemic, the 181 companies - 41 in Technopark here, 100 in Kochi-based Infopark and 40 in Cyber Park in Kozhikode - came into being, he said.
"As many as 10,400 job openings have been created in IT parks alone during the period," Vijayan said.
In addition to the infrastructural expansion to improve the business environment, the government introduced better marketing mechanisms to attract national and international IT companies, he said while detailing the factors contributing to the achievement.
The Chief Minister mentioned several ongoing construction activities and new projects coming up in the sector.
Observing that the government announced several programmes for the IT sector in its recently presented State budget, he said the new IT park in Kannur, a five-lakh- square-foot IT facility in Kollam and satellite IT parks were some of them.
"We are moving forward fulfilling the assurance given to the people that the IT industry, which can play a key role in the growth of the State as a knowledge economy, will be developed. That's why we could make these achievements possible even during the COVID period," the Chief Minister added.
