Bommai announces Rs 500 cr for urgent relief for rain-hit coastal districts

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a sum of Rs 500 crore will be released as an immediate measure to restore basic amenities and infrastructure damaged during the recent .

Addressing the media at Manipal in Udupi after a review meeting on the havoc caused by rains in three coastal districts, he said a comprehensive report on the losses due to rain will be secured from all districts and then sent to the Centre to seek relief under Disaster Relief Fund.

The two-and-half hour meeting with officials of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada discussed in detail the damage to lives and property suffered in each district.

The coastal region received excessive rains during July than usual. So far, 32 lives have been lost and five are missing from the flooded areas.

A total of 34 people suffered injuries and 300 people are sheltered at different centres. Four teams each of NDRF and SDRF are taking up the relief measures and 14 relief camps have been set up in the three districts, Bommai noted.

On sea erosion in the coastal areas, he said it could not be prevented effectively though the state spent around Rs 300 crore under the ADB project. The government is now planning to go for the sea wave breaker technology used in parts of Kerala.

The pilot project will be taken up at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and a permanent scheme will be implemented based on its results.

The CM further said a detailed project report will be prepared before implementing the project and funding from external agencies will be sought.

Regarding the frequent tremors in the Dakshina Kannada-Kodagu border, Bommai said his government has approached four prominent institutions including the Geographical Survey of India to study the quakes.

