Bommai announces Rs 500 cr for urgent relief for rain-hit coastal districts

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a sum of Rs 500 crore will be released as an immediate measure to restore basic amenities and infrastructure damaged during the recent heavy rains.
Addressing the media at Manipal in Udupi after a review meeting on the havoc caused by rains in three coastal districts, he said a comprehensive report on the losses due to rain will be secured from all districts and then sent to the Centre to seek relief under National Disaster Relief Fund.
The two-and-half hour meeting with officials of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada discussed in detail the damage to lives and property suffered in each district.
The coastal region received excessive rains during July than usual. So far, 32 lives have been lost and five are missing from the flooded areas.
A total of 34 people suffered injuries and 300 people are sheltered at different centres. Four teams each of NDRF and SDRF are taking up the relief measures and 14 relief camps have been set up in the three districts, Bommai noted.
On sea erosion in the coastal areas, he said it could not be prevented effectively though the state spent around Rs 300 crore under the ADB project. The government is now planning to go for the sea wave breaker technology used in parts of Kerala.
The pilot project will be taken up at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and a permanent scheme will be implemented based on its results.
The CM further said a detailed project report will be prepared before implementing the project and funding from external agencies will be sought.
Regarding the frequent tremors in the Dakshina Kannada-Kodagu border, Bommai said his government has approached four prominent institutions including the Geographical Survey of India to study the quakes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU