Maharashtra sees 1,272 Covid cases, 4 deaths, 1,771 recoveries in 24 hours

on Saturday reported 1,272 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, which took the state's tally to 81,03,649 and the toll to 1,48,261, an official said.

This was a slight rise from the 1,258 cases reported on Friday, which also saw six deaths, he pointed out.

Of the new cases, 713 were from Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle (328) Kolhapur (64), Nagpur circle (59), Nashik circle (47), Latur circle (39), Akola circle (13) and Aurangabad circle (9), he said.

The four deaths comprised three in Mumbai circle and one in Akola circle, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 1,771 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,46,694, leaving the state with an active caseload of 8,694, he said.

Mumbai led with 3,183 active cases, followed by 2,001 in Thane and 1,681 in Pune, the official added.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.06 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The overall number of tests in the state was 8,41,89,628, including 27,274 conducted in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

figures of are as follows: Positive cases 8103649; fresh cases 1272; 148261; recoveries 79,46,694; active cases 8694; total tests 8,41,89,628.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)