Brazil's coronavirus cases cross 2.96 million-mark, death toll at 99,572

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in has increased by 50,230 to 2,962,442 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,079 to 99,572 people within the same period of time.

On Thursday, reported 53,139 new cases of the disease and 1,237 new fatalities.

comes second on a global tally of cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.9 million COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 19.1 million people have been infected with the worldwide, with over 716,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

