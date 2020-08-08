JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 504,000 cases in 9 days; tally at 2,086,864
Business Standard

Brazil's coronavirus cases cross 2.96 million-mark, death toll at 99,572

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.9 million Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus testing
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 50,230 to 2,962,442 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,079 to 99,572 people within the same period of time.

On Thursday, Brazil reported 53,139 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,237 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.9 million COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 19.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 716,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 07:48 IST

