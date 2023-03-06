JUST IN
Bribe case: Lokayukta may issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA

According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Virupakshappa is planning to escape to a foreign country to prevent his arrest. he lookout notice will be sent to all airports in the country

Topics
Lokayukta | Bribery | BJP MLAs

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Raid
The Lokayukta has formed seven teams for the arrest of accused MLA under the DySP ranked officers.

Karnataka Lokayukta is likely to issue a lookout notice against accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is absconding after his government official son was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh as bribe, sources said on Monday.

According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Virupakshappa is planning to escape to a foreign country to prevent his arrest. The lookout notice will be sent to all airports in the country.

Sources also said that at this juncture, when the elections are nearing in Karnataka, the arrest of a BJP MLA will be an embarrassment for the party. The accused MLA, who has gone absconding after the arrest of his son Prashanth Madal, is trying to obtain anticipatory bail from the court.

Once the lookout notice is issued, the accused can't leave the country without the approval from the police and the court. The Lokayukta has formed seven teams for the arrest of accused MLA under the DySP ranked officers.

The authorities have also issued a notice to the MLA's other son Mallikarjun Madal in connection with transfer of Rs 94 lakh to other accounts on the day of raid from bank accounts of his two companies. He has been asked to appear before the Lokayukta on Monday.

The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore in cash besides 1.6 kilograms of gold from the residences of accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth Madal.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta authorities have also taken up investigation of the allegations of Rs 300 crore misappropriation at the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

KSDL Employees Union President G.R. Shivashankar had made these allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 11:24 IST

