Goods of Jal Jeevan Mission worth lakhs stolen from godown in UP's Etawah

Half a dozen unidentified miscreants stole goods worth Rs 37 lakh of the project kept in a godown near Tehsil headquarters in the Bharthana Kotwali area here last night, police said.

The unidentified miscreants held hostage the two armed security guards posted in the godown.

The police are currently investigating the case.

According to police, the miscreants in an unknown vehicle stole goods worth Rs 37 lakh last night from the store of the construction organization engaged in the project.

Admin Manager of the project, Amit Kumar Srivastava said, "Police have started the investigation by registering a case against four unknown people. While inspecting the site of the incident, the top police officers collected the evidence by calling a finger expert team and the forensic team. They also questioned the security guards posted there."

Upon receiving information about the incident, Inspector General (IG) Kanpur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and other top officials reached the spot.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma said, "Some brass items had come under the Jal Jeevan Mission Project. Around 58 boxes of which are missing. Some miscreants have executed the incident. The incident will be disclosed soon and the strictest action will be taken against the miscreants.

