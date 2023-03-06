Goods of Jal Jeevan Mission worth lakhs stolen from godown in UP's Etawah

-
ALSO READ
110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection
Mamata Banerjee voices happiness over Bengal's Jal Jeevan Mission feat
Jal Jeevan Mission hits 11 million mark, PM Modi lauds 'great feat'
Delhi prisons department transfers 19 DSPs, over 30 ASPs, 3 head warders
Over 28% rural households covered under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Jharkhand
-
Half a dozen unidentified miscreants stole goods worth Rs 37 lakh of the Jal Jeevan Mission project kept in a godown near Tehsil headquarters in the Bharthana Kotwali area here last night, police said.
The unidentified miscreants held hostage the two armed security guards posted in the godown.
The police are currently investigating the case.
According to police, the miscreants in an unknown vehicle stole goods worth Rs 37 lakh last night from the store of the construction organization engaged in the Jal Jeevan Mission project.
Admin Manager of the Jal Jeevan Mission project, Amit Kumar Srivastava said, "Police have started the investigation by registering a case against four unknown people. While inspecting the site of the incident, the top police officers collected the evidence by calling a finger expert team and the forensic team. They also questioned the security guards posted there."
Upon receiving information about the incident, Inspector General (IG) Kanpur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and other top officials reached the spot.
SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma said, "Some brass items had come under the Jal Jeevan Mission Project. Around 58 boxes of which are missing. Some miscreants have executed the incident. The incident will be disclosed soon and the strictest action will be taken against the miscreants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 07:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU