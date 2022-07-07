CBI arrests six people in bribery case involving Tata Projects

-
The CBI has arrested Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha and five officials of Tata Projects, including its Executive VP Deshraj Pathak and Assistant VP R N Singh, in connection with alleged bribery to favour the private company, officials said on Thursday.
The probe agency had conducted searches on Wednesday in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, among other places, during which Rs 93 lakh cash was recovered from the Gurugram premises of Jha.
Jha is currently posted in Itanagar, they said.
It is alleged that Jha was extending favours to Tata Projects in various projects in return of illicit payment, they said.
The CBI was keeping an eye on Jha during which it got an input that he was receiving bribes from the executives of Tata Projects and other companies for granting favours for various work, they said.
The agency teams swooped down at the location where the alleged illicit payments were to be made on Wednesday and arrested the accused, they said.
All the six arrested accused will be produced before Panchkula court on Thursday, they added.
