Along with SpiceJet, malfunction incidents seen on IndiGo, Vistara flights

-
ALSO READ
Third SpiceJet plane hit by snag in 24 hrs; cargo plane returned to Kolkata
Vistara cancels, reschedules several Feb flights; passengers complain
SpiceJet gets notice over flight safety, says will be 'doubly careful'
Vistara in talks with lessors to fill long-haul gap amid 787 delays
DGCA seeks clarification from IndiGo on flight delay; shares fall 4%
-
As SpiceJet faces heat from the aviation regulator DGCA for multiple flight incidents in the last few weeks, malfunction cases involving planes of IndiGo and Vistara came to light on Wednesday.
An engine of a Vistara aircraft on way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday but all passengers disembarked safely, officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.
When approached for comments, the airline said the integrated drive generator (IDG) on the engine developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.
IDG is an electrical generator which provides electricity to an aircraft.
DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1.
However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxi way, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay.
On Tuesday, the cabin crew of an IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination, the DGCA officials noted.
IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.
Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice Wednesday to SpiceJet after it reported eight technical malfunction incidents involving its planes over the last 18 days, flagging safety oversight, inadequate maintenance and payment-related shortage of spares.
SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU