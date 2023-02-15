JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajasthan Export Promotion Council signs MoUs to promote 1st global expo

REPC Chairman Rajeev Arora in a statement said that the council is making every effort to ensure that the first edition of the international expo is successful

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Representative Image

The Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) has signed MoUs with local and overseas industry chambers to promote the Rajasthan International Expo to be held in Jodhpur from March 20-22, an official said.

REPC Chairman Rajeev Arora in a statement said that the council is making every effort to ensure that the first edition of the international expo is successful.

Recently, REPC has signed several memoranda of understanding with chambers of commerce both domestically and abroad to promote the expo in a big way, Arora said.

REPC has signed MoUs with the National US India Chamber of Commerce, the Ural Chamber of Commerce, Russia, as well as the Global Business Federation Middle East, UAE, to promote the expo and ensure maximum participation and facilitate networking among institutions, businesses, and professionals.

The council has also entered into memoranda of understanding with prominent business organisations Aaroh (Amazon Web Services) and FORTI, he added.

In a statement, Arora said that for the upcoming expo at the Trade Facilitation Centre at Boronada, Jodhpur, invitations have been extended to thousands of buyers from 38 countries.

The expo will feature five domes in an exhibition area of 20,000 square metres, with a total of 318 stalls. A wide range of products ranging from handicrafts and furniture to textiles and garments, agri-food, kitchenware and material ware, engineering goods, ceramics, and other products will be displayed at these stalls.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 17:48 IST

