Campaign brewing to get Hindu god Brahma's name off popular beer brand

An interfaith coalition is pressing the world's largest brewer to remove the name of a Hindu god from a popular that dates to the late 1800s a dispute the beermaker insists is a case of mistaken identity.

The group, which includes representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu and Jain religions, is calling on Belgium-based brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to rename its Brahma line, a favourite in Brazil.

Brahma was first produced in 1888 by Companhia Cervejaria Brahma, a Brazilian brewery now owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose massive lineup of 500 brands includes Budweiser, Bud Light, Corona and Stella Artois.

Beers sold under the Brahma name include a lager, a double malt, a wheat and a chocolate stout.

It is the right time to fix an old wrong the trivialising of the faith of our Hindu brothers and sisters for about 132 years," coalition spokesperson Rajan Zed told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

