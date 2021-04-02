Canada's Ontario to go into four-week lockdown amid coronavirus cases rise

-
The Canadian province of Ontario will go into a four-week lockdown effective Saturday amid a steady rise in variant cases of the coronavirus disease, Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday.
"Effective, Saturday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m. [4:01 a.m. GMT], Ontario will pull the emergency brake for the entire province," Ford told reporters. "All 34 public health regions will move into shutdown for a period of four weeks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
