Canada's Ontario to go into four-week lockdown amid coronavirus cases rise

The Canadian province of Ontario will go into a four-week lockdown effective Saturday amid a steady rise in variant cases of the disease, Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday.

"Effective, Saturday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m. [4:01 a.m. GMT], Ontario will pull the emergency brake for the entire province," Ford told reporters. "All 34 public health regions will move into shutdown for a period of four weeks.

