JUST IN
2,302 insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh each cleared for Covid health workers
Rs 168.8 cr spent on print, electronic advertisements this fiscal: Govt
Gusting winds help bring down Delhi's AQI to 177, best quality since Oct 15
Yangtse face-off: Army compelled Chinese troops to return, says Rajnath
HC asks Irdai to consult insurance firms about health cover for disabled
46% Indians have low or zero trust in Google reviews, ratings: Survey
Over a billion unclaimed shares in IEPF, shows Lok Sabha data
SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano's plea against convicts' release
Bill to include Gonds in ST category in UP introduced in Rajya Sabha
Special board to consider 246 women Army officers for promotion: Centre
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
2,302 insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh each cleared for Covid health workers
Business Standard

IGI Airport CEO asked by Parliamentary panel to discuss congestion issues

Amid rising complaints of congestion at New Delhi's IGI airport, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has summoned the airport chief to discuss the matter

Topics
Parliament | IGI Airport | New Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indira Gandhi International Airport Authorities preparing airport during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar.
Indira Gandhi International Airport

Amid rising complaints of congestion at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, which has led to passengers missing their flights and facing long delays while checking in due to high footfalls at peak hours, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has summoned the airport chief to discuss the matter on December 15.

The Rajya Sabha panel headed by MP Vijaysai Reddy has summoned the CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Chairman of the Association of Private Airport Operators on Thursday to hear their views on the "development of greenfield and brownfield airports and issues pertaining to civil enclaves in defence airports", according to the notice issued for the meeting.

The issue of congestion at Delhi airport has even reached the Parliament where several MPs last week took it up with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha.

The minister had even visited the IGI airport to take stock of the situation.

He had said in Parliament last week that the government will urgently look at improving the situation at the airport.

Most of the complaints pertain to Terminal 3 or T-3 of the IGI airport, which handles international flights and some domestic flights.

It witnesses footfall of around 2 lakh passengers daily. Also around 1,200 flights operate from there.

The IGI airport has three terminals.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Parliament

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 20:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU