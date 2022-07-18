CBI books former Indian Olympic Association chief in corruption case

-
The sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that they have lodged an FIR under prevention of corruption Act against former president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narinder Dhruv Batra.
The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of public funds.
Meanwhile, Batra resigned as president of IOA and International Hockey Federations on Monday. He also resigned as a member of International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Batra's office was raided by the CBI following which he resigned from the three posts which he was holding.
"Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation," he said in the letter.
The federal probe agency has alleged that he was involved in corruption.
A source said that in April this year the CBI had lodged a preliminary inquiry against Batra for allegedly diverting Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India for his personal use.
The federal probe agency had received a complaint in this regard following which the preliminary inquiry was initiated in April.
"We have found prima facie ample evidences punishable under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. Following which we lodged an FIR," said the source.
Later, on Monday the CBI conducted raids at various premises in Delhi and Jammu.
The raids have led to the recovery of incriminating documents and other materials.
