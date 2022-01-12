CBI gets prosecution requests from UAE, Saudi against 19 absconding Indians

-
The CBI has received requests from the United Arab Emirates for local prosecution of 16 Indian absconders from the gulf country who are wanted in separate cases of fraud and murder there, officials said on Wednesday.
The UAE and India have a bilateral extradition treaty which states that the nationals of the contracting states shall not be extradited to the other contracting state provided that the requested state shall submit the case to its competent authorities for prosecution if the act committed is considered as an offense under the laws of the both contracting states.
The requests have been forwarded to the CBI by the UAE Embassy through the External Affairs Ministry for local prosecution following which the central agency has already registered two FIRs against two individuals wanted by the gulf country in their requests.
The CBI has booked one Kerala-based Rajaneesh Das who is wanted by the UAE authorities in alleged 1.5 million AED fraud in a Dubai-based company where he was working as assistant manager. It is alleged he stole aluminum strips which he had sold.
The agency has registered another FIR against Karnataka resident Soukath Ali Thirthahalli who is wanted for alleged embezzlement of 1.4 million AED in a construction company where he was working as Finance Manager.
The MEA has also forwarded a request from the Saudi Arabia government for the local prosecution of three individuals wanted there for alleged breach of trust and leaving the Kingdom illegally, they said.
Based on the request of the Saudi Arabia government, the CBI has registered a case against Abdul Rahuman, Abdul Samad Kamaludeen and Anish Sompalan. It is alleged by the complainant that he had left three lakh Saudi Riyals with the trio and went to pray but these three individuals escaped illegally from the country with the money.
