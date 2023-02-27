JUST IN
Business Standard

CBI produces Deputy CM Sisodia before court in Delhi excise scam case

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation

Topics
CBI | Manish Sisodia | New Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seen at Akshardham centre, during counting of votes  for the Delhi Assembly poll results
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The CBI on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court.

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 16:00 IST

