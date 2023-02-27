CBI produces Deputy CM Sisodia before court in Delhi excise scam case

-
The CBI on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court.
There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.
The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation.
The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 16:00 IST
