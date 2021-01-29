CBI searches 20 Food Corporation of India godowns in Punjab, Haryana

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at over 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana on the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), officials said.
A CBI official here said that multiple teams of the agency are conducting surprise checks at 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana as part of preventive vigilance in light of receipt of a large number of complaints of irregularities in the FCI godowns.
The CBI action comes amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws. The farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26 last year.
--IANS
aks/dpb
