CBSE announces results for 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the results of the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).
The CTET was held from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022.
The results are available on CTET website -- ctet.nic.in --and CBSE website -- cbse.nic.in
"The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in DigiLocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December 2021," read a public notice issued by the CBSE.
Out of over 14,95,511 candidates who appeared for Paper-I under CTET, 4,45,467 have qualified, whereas 2,20,069 candidates qualified for Paper-II out of total 12,78,165 aspirants.
