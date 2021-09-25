CCI penalises 3 beer companies for cartelisation of sale, supply of beer

-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has passed a final order against three beer companies for indulging in the cartelisation of sale and supply of beer in various States and Union Territories in India, including through the platform of All India Brewers' Association (AIBA), informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Friday.
The three beer companies include the United Breweries Limited (UBL), SABMiller India Limited (now renamed as Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd. after being acquired by Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV) (AB InBev) and Carlsberg India Private Limited (CIPL).
"Giving the benefit of reduction in penalty under the provisions of Section 46 of the Act of 100 per cent to AB InBev and its individuals, 40 per cent to UBL and its individuals and 20 per cent to CIPL and its individuals. The CCI directed UBL and CIPL to pay penalties of approx. Rs 750 crore and Rs 120 crore respectively, besides passing a cease-and-desist order," reads the release by the ministry.
