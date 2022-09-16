Central govt caps platform channels on DTH at 5% of total capacity

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep140: Axis-Citi deal, BS Awards 2021, small caps, carbon credits
Will dominance of small caps continue in FY23?
Has the crash in mid, small-caps bottomed out?
Small-caps outperform large-caps but fail to match mid-caps in August
Fiscal 2022 was not the smoothest year for Dish TV: Annual Report
-
The government on Friday capped the number of platform channels on direct-to-home (DTH) services at 5 per cent of the operators' total channel carriage capacity.
The operational guidelines in respect of "licence fee", "platform services" and "sharing of infrastructure" for DTH services in India, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), also bar the platform service channel from sharing content directly or indirectly with any other distribution platform operator (DPO).
Platform service channels are programmes transmitted by DPOs exclusively to their own subscribers. The definition excludes Doordarshan and registered television channels as also the foreign channels not registered in India.
"The content of the PS to be exclusive to the platform and is not to be shared directly or indirectly with any other Distribution Platform Operator," the guidelines said.
The guidelines, which came into effect from Friday, mandate all platform service channels to carry a caption as "platform services" (PS) to distinguish those from the linear channels.
With respect to sharing of infrastructure by the DTH operators, the guidelines provide the framework in which it may be regulated, lay down the procedures for accountability and compliance and define individual responsibilities of the sharing parties, according to an official statement.
In case the same programme is found available on the PS of any other DPO, the MIB may issue directions to immediately stop the transmission of such programmes, the guidelines said.
"The MIB also reserves the right for cancellation of registration of such PS of the DTH operator," the guidelines added.
A one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 10,000 per PS channel shall be charged from the DTH operators.
The guidelines also state that the licensee shall pay an annual fee equivalent to 8 per cent of its adjusted gross revenue, calculated by excluding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the gross revenue as reflected in the audited accounts of the company for that particular financial year.
Furthermore, the notice stated that the minimum annual licence fee shall be subject to 10 per cent of the entry fee.
In the case of general sharing of the infrastructure, the DTH operators may share the DTH platform infrastructure on a voluntary basis, the guidelines said.
The infrastructure sharing of DTH platforms will be allowed for DTH services and the programme transmitted by the DTH operators as a platform service shall be exclusive and the same shall not be allowed to be shared directly or indirectly with any other DPO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 23:23 IST