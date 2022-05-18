Centre pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges CM Gehlot

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is pressuring states to purchase imported coal, which costs three times more the one produced in the country.
He also urged the Centre to remove the requirement of purchasing imported coal, which he said has been increased to 10 per cent of the total purchase.
According to a release, Gehlot said the price of imported coal is three times higher than that of provided by Coal India.
The chief minister said Rajasthan may have to bear a burden of Rs 1,736 crore if it purchases the imported coal.
"The Union ministry of power had issued an advisory in December 2021 to the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for 4 per cent imported coal blending and in April, it has been made mandatory to buy 10 per cent," a release quoting Gehlot said.
"The price of this imported coal is more than three times the price of coal being given by Coal India Limited. Its cost is expected to be about Rs 1,736 crore, which is much higher than the cost of domestic coal," the release said.
The chief minister expressed concern over the additional burden on the common consumer due to imported coal.
In a review meeting of the energy department, he directed officials to ensure a smooth operation of power generation units in the state and increase the production. The CM also directed to get the accident prone power lines repaired.
