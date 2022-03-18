Centre releases India's Arctic Policy for sustainable development

-
ALSO READ
WMO reports record high temperature in Arctic region at 38 degrees
Arctic continues to decline from global warming at alarming rate: Study
A long-delayed, new costly nuclear reactor goes online in Finland
Neutral Finland, Sweden warm to idea of NATO membership
Denmark govt seeks support to reintroduce face mask use in public places
-
With a significant stake in the Arctic region, India is one of the 13 nations holding Observer status in the Arctic Council, a high-level inter-governmental forum that addresses issues faced by the Arctic government and the indigenous people of the region.
On Thursday, the Centre released its Arctic policy titled 'India and the Arctic: building a partnership for sustainable development'.
The policy document lays down six pillars: Strengthening India's scientific research and cooperation; climate and environmental protection; economic and human development; transportation and connectivity; governance and international cooperation, and national capacity building in the Arctic region.
The policy aims to promote the following agenda:
1. Strengthening national capabilities and competencies in science and exploration, climate and environmental protection, maritime and economic cooperation with the Arctic region.
2. Inter-ministerial coordination in pursuit of India's interests in the Arctic.
3. Enhancing understanding of the impact of climate change in the Arctic region on India's climate, economic, and energy security.
4. Contributing better analysis, prediction, and coordinated policymaking on the implications of ice melting in the Arctic on India's economic, military and strategic interests related to global shipping routes, energy security, and exploitation of mineral wealth.
5. Studying linkages between polar regions and the Himalayas.
6. Deepen cooperation between India and countries of the Arctic region under various Arctic forums, drawing expertise from scientific and traditional knowledge.
7. Increase India's participation in the Arctic Council and improve understanding of the complex governance structures in the Arctic, relevant international laws, and geopolitics of the region.
A release by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said: "Implementing India's Arctic Policy shall define timelines, prioritise activities and allocate requisite resources. The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is the nodal institution for India's Polar research programme, which includes Arctic studies."
The policy document is available on the website of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
--IANS
niv/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU